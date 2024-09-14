Bengal govt invites medics to CM Mamata Banerjee's residence at 6 pm to hold meeting to resolve RG Kar impasse: Official.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 17:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal govt invites medics to CM Mamata Banerjee's residence at 6 pm to hold meeting to resolve RG Kar impasse: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal
- govt
- medics
- meeting
- Mamata Banerjee
- RG Kar
- diplomatic
- resolution
- impasse
- official
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Honduras-U.S. Extradition Treaty Dispute: A Brewing Diplomatic Row
Pema Khandu Condemns Mamata Banerjee's Divisive Remarks on Northeast
West Bengal BJP Women Unit Protests Over RG Kar Rape and Murder, Calls for UAPA Charge Against CM Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee Calls for Stringent Central Legislation on Heinous Crimes
Germany's First Afghan Deportations Since Taliban's Return: Security Concerns and Diplomatic Challenges