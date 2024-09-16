In first 100 days of my third term, they (opposition) made fun of me and insulted me: PM Modi in Ahmedabad.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:43 IST
- Country:
- India
In first 100 days of my third term, they (opposition) made fun of me and insulted me: PM Modi in Ahmedabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nearly 1200 resident doctors of Ahmedabad civil hospital go on indefinite strike seeking hike in stipend.
Resident Doctors' Strike Over Stipend Hike in Ahmedabad
Biden Administration Accuses Russia of Election Interference, Announces Sanctions
Biden Administration Blocks Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel on National Security Grounds
Biden Administration Targets Russian Election Interference