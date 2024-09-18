Cabinet approves Venus Orbiter Mission, expansion of Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-4 missions: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Cabinet approves Venus Orbiter Mission, expansion of Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-4 missions: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Promotes Gender Neutrality with 'Human-Days' Terminology
Cosmic Quest 2024 Ignites Passion for Space Exploration Among Students
Mars Missions and Technical Challenges in Space Exploration
Govt approves Rs 10,900 crore PM E-Drive Scheme to push electric mobility: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PM E-Drive scheme to support 88,500 charging sites: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.