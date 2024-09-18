Lebanon's Health Ministry says at least 9 people were killed and 300 were injured by second wave of device explosions, reports AP.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:26 IST
Lebanon's Health Ministry says at least 9 people were killed and 300 were injured by second wave of device explosions, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sheriff's office says injuries reported and suspect in custody after shooting at Georgia high school, reports AP.
Draper and Muchova Triumph in U.S. Open Drama: Injuries, Illness, and Determination
Fire Erupts in DTC Bus; No Injuries Reported
Magadh Express Splits: No Injuries Reported
Derailed Coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Express: No Injuries Reported