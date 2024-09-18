Over 61 percent polling recorded in phase-1 of J-K assembly polls covering 24 constituencies across 7 districts: Election Commission.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:53 IST
- Country:
- India
