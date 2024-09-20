PM Modi has decided that Naxal violence and Naxal ideology will be wiped out from country: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 10:20 IST
