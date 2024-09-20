Hezbollah launches 140 missiles into northern Israel in 3 strikes, damage not immediately known, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:12 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
