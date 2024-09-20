Deloitte forms 3-member panel to review firm's people practices, policies following death of EY employee allegedly due to work pressure.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Deloitte forms 3-member panel to review firm's people practices, policies following death of EY employee allegedly due to work pressure.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Electric Showdown: How the EU is Using Trade Policies to Curb China's EV Dominance
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP's Policies at Sangli Rally
Punjab Government Unveils New Agriculture and Education Policies to Boost Growth and Employment
President Ramaphosa Assures China of SA's Commitment to Bilateral Policies Amid Political Changes
Gandhi Slams UP Police Over Encounter Policies