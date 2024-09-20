Israeli official says senior Hezbollah military official Ibrahim Akil was targeted in Israel's strike on Beirut, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:07 IST
