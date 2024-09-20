Lebanon's Health Ministry reports at least 8 killed, 59 wounded in Israeli strike on Beirut, reports AP.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:13 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
