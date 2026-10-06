Stability, fair fiscal terms needed in Venezuela, Russia to see investors return, Conoco says

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 21:36 IST
Stability, fair fiscal terms needed in Venezuela, Russia to see investors return, Conoco says

It could ​take at ​least a decade and ‌tens of ​billion dollars in investment for Venezuela to recover its ‌oil industry and approach crude production levels it had years ago, ConocoPhillips' chief economist Helen Currie ‌said at a conference on Tuesday. "Real stability" ‌and "reasonable fiscal terms" are among the essential elements needed in countries seeking to recover after years of energy ⁠sanctions, ​including ⁠Russia and Venezuela, to see western oil investors return, Currie ⁠added.

"There's a long-time horizon for Venezuela to ​recover, to be the volume or magnitude of ⁠global oil producer that it was," she said at ⁠a ​conference organized by Rice University's Baker Institute. "And the clock doesn't even really begin ⁠until there is a stable and transparent fiscal regime, ⁠set ⁠of fiscal terms, and legal durable legal system in place."

TRENDING

1
ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

Global
2
Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Global
3
Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in runoff

Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in ru...

Global
4
Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vote

Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Imports to Industry: How Vietnam Built a Solar Export Powerhouse on Chinese Supply Chains

Can Social Protection Create Better Jobs? World Bank’s 500 Million Target Faces a Major Test

An Underwater Comeback: Oyster Reef Restoration Is Reshaping Life in Bohai Bay

Switching From Cars to Buses: Public Transport Could Cut Pollution per Traveller

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026