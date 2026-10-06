Stability, fair fiscal terms needed in Venezuela, Russia to see investors return, Conoco says
It could take at least a decade and tens of billion dollars in investment for Venezuela to recover its oil industry and approach crude production levels it had years ago, ConocoPhillips' chief economist Helen Currie said at a conference on Tuesday. "Real stability" and "reasonable fiscal terms" are among the essential elements needed in countries seeking to recover after years of energy sanctions, including Russia and Venezuela, to see western oil investors return, Currie added.
"There's a long-time horizon for Venezuela to recover, to be the volume or magnitude of global oil producer that it was," she said at a conference organized by Rice University's Baker Institute. "And the clock doesn't even really begin until there is a stable and transparent fiscal regime, set of fiscal terms, and legal durable legal system in place."