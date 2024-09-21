Sending policemen as interlocutors for political purposes is not the style of LDF, says Kerala CM on ADGP's meeting with RSS leaders.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-09-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 12:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Sending policemen as interlocutors for political purposes is not the style of LDF, says Kerala CM on ADGP's meeting with RSS leaders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- CM
- police
- politics
- LDF
- ADGP
- RSS
- intermediaries
- law enforcement
- integrity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Govt Allows State Employees to Participate in RSS Activities
WMO Report Highlights Vicious Cycle of Climate Change, Wildfires, and Air Pollution
Congress Criticizes PM Modi Amid Tensions with RSS Chief
RSS and BJP Following British Divide-and-Rule Tactics: Digvijaya Singh
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes RSS and Advocates for Unity in Indian Politics