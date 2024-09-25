Objectionable comments by HC judge: CJI says we can't call any part of territory of India as Pakistan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 11:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Objectionable comments by HC judge: CJI says we can't call any part of territory of India as Pakistan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Visits US: Meets Capitol Hill Leaders, Engages with Indian Community
UN Expert Urges Global Action to End Impunity and Gender Persecution in Afghanistan
Mirwaiz Condemns Proposed Waqf Act Amendments Threatening Muslim Community Rights
False Claims of Cracks on Statue of Unity: Case Filed Against Unknown Person
'Fun88 x Evolution: Life-Changing Wins' Contest - A Golden Opportunity