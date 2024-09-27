Kashmir's youngsters have joined national mainstream, rejected terrorism, violence: BJP president J P Nadda at press conference in Jammu.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Kashmir's youngsters have joined national mainstream, rejected terrorism, violence: BJP president J P Nadda at press conference in Jammu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police Recover Grenades, Foil Violence Plan in Dibrugarh
Mbappé and PSG's Wage Dispute Intensifies Amid Mediation Rejection
Joint Operation in Dibrugarh Uncovers Grenades, Prevents Potential Violence
Clashes During Ganesha Procession in Karnataka: Minister Denies Communal Violence
Minister Condemns Violence During Ganesh Idol Procession in Mandya