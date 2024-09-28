Lebanon's Health Ministry has raised the death toll to 6 with 91 people wounded in Israeli strikes in Beirut, reports AP.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 28-09-2024 03:33 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 03:33 IST
Lebanon's Health Ministry has raised the death toll to 6 with 91 people wounded in Israeli strikes in Beirut, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sports Wrap: Exciting Wins, Player Injuries, and More
Vietnam Typhoon Tragedy: Rising Death Toll and Ongoing Search Efforts
Vietnam typhoon death toll rises to 233 as more bodies recovered from areas hit by landslides and flash floods, reports AP.
Catch the Latest in Sports: Thrilling Wins, Injuries, and Controversies
Typhoon Yagi Devastates Vietnam, Death Toll Climbs to 233