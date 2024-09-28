Police in South Africa say 17 people have been killed in 2 mass shootings in the same town, reports AP.
PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:27 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
