Junior doctors to resume total 'cease work' in medical colleges across Bengal after SC hearing of RG Kar case on Monday.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:08 IST
- Country:
- India
