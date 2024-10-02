US official: US destroyers joined Israeli air units against 'defeated and ineffective' Iranian ballistic missile attack, reports AP.
US official: US destroyers joined Israeli air units against 'defeated and ineffective' Iranian ballistic missile attack, reports AP.
