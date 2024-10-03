Hurricane Helene's death toll reaches 200 after Georgia and North Carolina report more fatalities, reports AP.
PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:39 IST
Hurricane Helene's death toll reaches 200 after Georgia and North Carolina report more fatalities, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hurricane Helene
- deaths
- fatalities
- disaster
- recovery
- Georgia
- North Carolina
- impact
- relief
- loss
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GDP Data Highlights Challenges, But Signals Economic Recovery Ahead
Sri Lanka's Pivotal Election: Economic Recovery and Political Future at Stake
Indian Wrestler Sangram Singh to Make Historic MMA Debut in Georgia
Return to Danger: LGBTQ+ Asylum Seekers Face Increased Risks in Georgia
EU Pledges Billions for Central Europe Flood Recovery