No cause for concerns, in good spirits and undergoing checkups for age-related medical conditions: Ratan Tata.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 12:49 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
