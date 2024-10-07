Israel says projectiles launched from Gaza set off sirens in central Tel Aviv as Israelis mark a year of Oct. 7 attack, reports AP.
PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 07-10-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 13:43 IST
