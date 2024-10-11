Peace, security and stability of South China Sea are in interest of entire Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi at East Asia Summit.
PTI | Vientiane | Updated: 11-10-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 10:17 IST
Peace, security and stability of South China Sea are in interest of entire Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi at East Asia Summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jammu & Kashmir’s Second Phase Polls Conclude Peacefully with 56.79% Voter Turnout
G4 nations stress comprehensive security council reform as 'essential part' of UN's future
Sanjauli Mosque Imam Condemns AIMIM's Shoaib Jamai for Disrupting Shimla's Peace
J-K Assembly Polls: Second Phase Witnesses 57.03% Voter Turnout Amidst Tight Security
Zelenskyy Appeals at UN: Stand with Ukraine for Genuine Peace