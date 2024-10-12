NCP leader Baba Siddique injured and hospitalised after being shot by unidentified persons in Mumbai: police.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:18 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
