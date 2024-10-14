Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha invites chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah to take oath of office on October 16.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha invites chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah to take oath of office on October 16.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CM Mohan Yadav Criticizes Congress's Governance Ahead of Jharkhand Visit
MEC Buthelezi Announces Steps to Address Governance Challenges in uMdoni Municipality
Congress Vows to Eradicate BJP's Atrocities, Promises Secular Governance in Jammu East
Sushasan aur Abhilekh Exhibition: Shekhawat Highlighting Good Governance and Archival Preservation
Ex-Minister's Downfall Rocks Singapore's Reputation for Clean Governance