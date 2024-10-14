Canadian CDA conveyed that India reserves right to take further steps in response to Trudeau govt's support for extremism against India: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:38 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
