Opposition MPs write to LS Speaker Om Birla regarding alleged violation of rules in conduct of Parliamentary party meeting on Waqf bill.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 14:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Opposition MPs write to LS Speaker Om Birla regarding alleged violation of rules in conduct of Parliamentary party meeting on Waqf bill.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Austria's Immigration Debate: Freedom Party Wins Parliamentary Election
Key Meetings in Bhopal: CM Yadav Hosts British Deputy High Commissioner and Union Minister
Libya's New Central Bank Governor and Deputy Approved by Eastern Parliament
India and Kuwait Strengthen Bilateral Ties with High-Level Meetings
AAP Urges Urgent Meeting with LG Over Rising Gang Violence in Delhi