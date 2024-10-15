Supreme Court begins hearing plea related to rape-murder case of trainee doctor in Kolkata.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 14:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Supreme Court begins hearing plea related to rape-murder case of trainee doctor in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- Kolkata
- rape
- murder
- trainee doctor
- hearing
- plea
- justice
- court case
- legal proceedings
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court to Hear Plea over Detention in Cop's Road Rage Death Case
U.S. Citizen Pleads Guilty to Mercenary Charges in Moscow
SC issues notice to Kerala govt on Malayalam actor Siddique's plea challenging Kerala HC order denying him anticipatory bail in rape case.
Delhi High Court Permits Plea Against Singhu Border Blockade, Directs Representation to Police Commissioner
SC issues notice to Delhi govt, BJP leader Rajiv Babbar on plea of Delhi CM Atishi, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to quash defamation case.