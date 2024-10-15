Canadian approach is to make vague accusations, put burden of denial on India: Sources on Canada's allegations against India in Nijjar case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 14:47 IST
Canadian approach is to make vague accusations, put burden of denial on India: Sources on Canada's allegations against India in Nijjar case.
