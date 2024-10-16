Disruptions of various kinds, such as extreme climate events, supply chain uncertainties, financial volatility, impacting growth: Jaishankar.
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:07 IST
Disruptions of various kinds, such as extreme climate events, supply chain uncertainties, financial volatility, impacting growth: Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UNDP's Kanni Wignaraja to Strengthen India Ties for Sustainable Development
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Hails Indian Youth as Drivers of Global Growth
India Hosts National Conference on Aligning CSR with Sustainable Development Goals
How Green Trade Can Drive Sustainable Development in Papua New Guinea
East Asia and Pacific Region Continues to Outpace Global Growth, But Slows Compared to Pre-Pandemic Levels, Says World Bank