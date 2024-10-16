Cabinet approves Rs 24,475-cr subsidy for non-urea fertilizers for Rabi crop season: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:10 IST
Cabinet approves Rs 24,475-cr subsidy for non-urea fertilizers for Rabi crop season: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Union Cabinet Elevates Five Indian Languages to Classical Status
Union Cabinet Overhauls Agri Schemes into Two Giant Umbrella Programs
Union Cabinet Approves Major Bonus for Railway Employees
Union Cabinet Greenlights Chennai Metro Phase-II Project
Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-II Gets Green Signal from Union Cabinet