Govt approves Rs 35,000-cr PM Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan to increase farmers' income, informs Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:13 IST
