Row over felling trees: What action against erring officers was taken to preserve pristine nature of Delhi ridge, SC asks LG.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Row over felling trees: What action against erring officers was taken to preserve pristine nature of Delhi ridge, SC asks LG.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Stands Firm Against Unlawful Demolitions
Supreme Court to Issue Nationwide Guidelines on Property Demolitions
Supreme Court to Hear Bail Plea of Businessman in Mahadev App Money Laundering Case
Supreme Court Urges Quick Bail Decision in TMC Leader's Money Laundering Case
Controversy Over Tirupati Laddus: Supreme Court Questions Andhra Pradesh CM, Deputy CM Responds