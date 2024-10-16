Cabinet approves DA hike of 3 percentage points for central govt employees, effective July 1, 2024: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:27 IST
