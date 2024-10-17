SC says it will impose costs on petitioner for seeking to stall oath taking ceremony in Haryana.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 12:35 IST
- Country:
- India
SC says it will impose costs on petitioner for seeking to stall oath taking ceremony in Haryana.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- Haryana
- oath-taking
- ceremony
- petitioner
- costs
- warning
- delay
- legal
- judiciary
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan Braces for Typhoon Krathon Amid Warnings and Precautions
Mixed German Borrowing Costs Amid Economic Concerns and Middle East Tensions
Typhoon Krathon Hits Taiwan: Communities Brace Amid Warnings and Cancellations
Government Launches FamilyBoost to Help Families with ECE Costs
Khamenei's Warning: Nasrallah's Assassination Sparks Iranian Turmoil