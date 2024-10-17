Will work with full energy for good governance, equality and welfare of the poor: Nayab Saini after taking oath as Haryana CM.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Will work with full energy for good governance, equality and welfare of the poor: Nayab Saini after taking oath as Haryana CM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Cites Gandhi Amidst Mysuru Land Allotment Probe
Controversy Erupts Over Satirical Video Targeting MP Chief Minister
Political Turmoil: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Detained
Empowering Futures: IYDF and Ghosh Enterprise Join Forces for Jalpaiguri's Underprivileged Youth
Mystery Over Disappearance of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur Intensifies