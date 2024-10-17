So far no evidence shared by Canada: MEA on alleged involvement of Indian govt agents in killing of Khalistani separatist Nijjar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:10 IST
- Country:
- India
So far no evidence shared by Canada: MEA on alleged involvement of Indian govt agents in killing of Khalistani separatist Nijjar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Heated Vice-Presidential Debate: Leadership, Diplomacy, and Security at the Forefront
We urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue, diplomacy: India on situation in West Asia.
South Korean First Lady Cleared of Graft Allegations
Minister's Allegations Ignite Controversy in Telangana
Kazakh-Russian Grain Diplomacy: A Turning Point