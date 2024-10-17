Economic ties with Canada robust and strong: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Economic ties with Canada robust and strong: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Canada
- economic ties
- MEA
- trade
- investment
- partnership
- bilateral relationship
- growth
- cooperation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Top Health News: Major Investments, Strategic Moves, and Policy Updates
Institutional investments in real estate rise 45 pc to USD 1.15 bn in Jul-Sep: Colliers
AfDB Approves €70 Million Trade Finance Facility for Bank of Africa Morocco
Rising Tensions: Iran and Israel Trade Deadly Military Blows
Railway Minister Announces Rs 60,000 Crore Investment Opportunity in West Bengal