Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed at Dibalong station in Assam at about 3:55 pm, no casualty reported: Railway spokesperson.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:39 IST
