Harris says killing of Hamas leader Sinwar 'gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza', reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 23:55 IST
Harris says killing of Hamas leader Sinwar 'gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza', reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- Sinwar
- Gaza
- war
- conflict
- peace
- Harris
- AP
- opportunity
- leadership
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Urges UN Action to Halt Escalating Middle East Conflict
Kamala Harris' Compassionate Response to Hurricane Helene Devastation
Harris Campaign Struggles to Regain Muslim and Arab Voter Support Amid Middle East Tensions
Seattle Honors Gandhi: Bust Unveiling Celebrates Peace and Non-Violence
Gandhi's Legacy: A Blueprint for Global Peace