SC refuses to set aside anticipatory bail given to Bhavani Revanna in kidnapping case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:04 IST
- Country:
- India
SC refuses to set aside anticipatory bail given to Bhavani Revanna in kidnapping case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Plea by Isha Foundation: SC transfers habeas corpus petition filed by father of two women in Madras HC to apex court.
Plea by Isha Foundation: SC says police will file status report, as directed by Madras HC, before apex court.
MUDA case: I have faith in judiciary, truth will always triumph, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Constitutional Shakeup: Mexico's Judiciary Faces Unprecedented Electoral Reform
Revolution in Mexican Judiciary: President Sheinbaum's Landmark Electoral Reforms