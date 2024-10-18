SC rejects PIL for setting up autonomous body to monitor content on OTT, other platforms in India.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 12:15 IST
- Country:
- India
SC rejects PIL for setting up autonomous body to monitor content on OTT, other platforms in India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SC
- OTT
- content
- regulation
- autonomous
- body
- India
- PIL
- digital
- platforms
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bonito Designs Unveils Festive Campaign to Transform Indian Homes
Congress and INDIA bloc will ensure passage of laws to remove 50 per cent cap on reservation: Rahul Gandhi.
SCO Summit Offers India and Pakistan a Chance to Break Diplomatic Ice
India Eyes Redemption in T20 Clash Against Pakistan
Indian Constitution is manifestation of what Shivaji Maharaj stood for: Rahul Gandhi in Kolhapur.