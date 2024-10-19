BJP may control funds, institutions; we possess honesty: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-10-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 17:13 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP may control funds, institutions; we possess honesty: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi BJP Questions Kejriwal's Integrity Over June 2013 Affidavit
Carbon Markets: A Roadmap for High Integrity and Global Impact
Tripura's Transparent Recruitment Drive: Filling Vacancies with Integrity
Siddaramaiah Defends Integrity Amid MUDA Case Controversy
Astrological Experts of India: Guiding Lives with Precision and Integrity