AI will absolutely not take away a job, but the person who uses AI to do a job better will take away the job: Nvidia's Jensen Huang.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:19 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
