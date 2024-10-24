SC refuses to entertain plea alleging contempt of its order by authorities of three states on demolition of properties.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:20 IST
- Country:
- India
SC refuses to entertain plea alleging contempt of its order by authorities of three states on demolition of properties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- demolition
- properties
- contempt
- order
- states
- authorities
- plea
- petition
- compliance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TikTok Faces Legal Onslaught: States Unite Against App's Youth Impact
North Korea Severing South Border Ties
Border Security Forces Apprehend Pakistani Intruder in Tense Stand-Off
Calcutta High Court Orders CBI Probe into Alleged Custodial Torture in Protest Case
Trump's 'God Bless the USA' Bible: A Controversial Cross-Border Creation