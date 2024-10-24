Congress will not field candidates in UP Assembly bypolls, to support INDIA bloc nominees: AICC general secretary Avinash Pande.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:20 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
