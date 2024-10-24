Union Cabinet approves venture capital fund of Rs 1,000 crore for promoting space sector start ups: Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:27 IST
