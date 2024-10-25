Mobile net services to remain suspended from 8.30 am to 4 pm across Assam on Sunday for conduct of govt recruitment exam: Official order.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Mobile net services to remain suspended from 8.30 am to 4 pm across Assam on Sunday for conduct of govt recruitment exam: Official order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- mobile services
- suspended
- government
- exam
- order
- recruitment
- integrity
- official
- conduct
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cross-Border Climate Diplomacy Urged to Combat Smog
Won't act on eviction notices to Shilpa Shetty, her husband till their appeal against property attachment order is decided: ED tells HC.
ED Orders Confiscation of Assets in CashBean Money Lending Probe
Rohit Sharma Likely to Miss Key Matches in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Massive Heroin Seizure by BSF at India-Pakistan Border