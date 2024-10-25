One more accused, Sujit Sushil Singh, apprehended in connection with murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique from Ludhiana: Police.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:09 IST
