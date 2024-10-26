ICICI Bank reports 14.5 per cent growth in standalone profit to Rs 11,746 crore for second quarter ended September 2024.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 14:15 IST
