An attack in Iran's restive southeast kills 10 members of the country's national police force, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-10-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 17:01 IST
An attack in Iran's restive southeast kills 10 members of the country's national police force, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- attack
- police
- violence
- security
- southeast
- instability
- law enforcement
- AP news
- incident
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Security Tightened in Islamabad for SCO Summit: Closures and High Alert
Security Scuffle: Akhilesh Yadav's Denied Visit to JP Narayan Centre Raises Political Heat
Peace, security and stability of South China Sea are in interest of entire Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi at East Asia Summit.
Terrorism a serious challenge to global peace, security; to face it, forces believing in humanity will have to work together: PM Modi.
Middle East Conflicts: A Global Security Challenge